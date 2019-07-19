Court dismisses NAB plea against Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea against Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the federal capital from Lahore to appear before the accountability court. Earlier this month, the court’s judge Mohammad Bashir issued summons for Maryam Nawaz as the NAB claimed that the trust deeds produced by her in the case were bogus.

The court dismissed the plea, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

Strict security measures were put in place outside the judicial complex and unconcerned people were barred from entry.

Maryam Nawaz’s court appearance came a day after former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest from NAB in relation to the LNG case.

Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to a series of arrest of her party leaders, said that even if the entire PML-N was put behind bars, the government still cannot run the country.

She further said that the ruling party will be accountable for its incompetence and failure to govern the country.

The accountability court had summoned the PML-N VP in the Avenfield case on July 19.

The NAB submitted a plea against Maryam Nawaz for trial on the basis of fake documents.

“The accused Maryam Nawaz was instrumental in concealment of the properties of (her) father Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The accused maryam Nawaz aided, assisted, abetted. attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” NAB wrote in its appeal to the accountability court, quoting a portion of the court’s earlier judgement dated 06-07-2018 in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference.

Last year in September, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentences for Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) M Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference.