Court extend accused remand

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand till September 11, of an official of Foreign Office allegedly involved in embezzlement of funds during his appointment in Pakistan’s Embassy to Bulgaria.

Judge Bashir conducted hearing in a case initiated by NAB against accused Tufail Qazi. The accused was produced before the court after expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB investigation officer informed the court that such accused was in custody of his department for last 28 days on physical remand. He prayed the court for extension in physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court extended the remand of accused.