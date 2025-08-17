Court extends Ducky Bhai’s physical remand for four days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai before the district court in Lahore after the completion of his physical remand.

The NCCIA requested an additional 28 days physical remand from the court. However, after hearing arguments, the Judicial Magistrate granted a four-day extension to Ducky Bhai’s physical remand.

On the other hand, Ducky Bhai’s lawyer strongly opposed the request for an extension of physical remand.

It may be noted that the NCCIA Lahore conducted a major operation the other day, arresting Ducky Bhai involved in promoting online betting apps at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to the spokesperson, Ducky Bhai was promoting illegal betting apps such as Xbet 1 and Binimi on social media platforms and YouTube.

An FIR (No. 196/25) has been registered against the suspect on behalf of the state, invoking Sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the PECA Amendment Act 2025, along with Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.