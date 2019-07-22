Court extends Faryal Talpur’s physical remand in fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court hearing fake accounts case on Monday has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur.

According to details, former president Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared in the accountability court where hearing of the fake accounts case was held. During the hearing, a request for the Zardari and Talpur to meet was accepted.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested that the physical remand of Faryal Talpur be extended which was approved by the court till July 29.

NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused. The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders’ private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.