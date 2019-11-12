Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till Nov 28 in Ramzan Sugar mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till November 28 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, on Tuesday.

As the hearing underway, judge Amjad Nazeer expressed resentment and directed Hamza Shahbaz to stand in the witness box in every hearing and he has not come in the court to hold press conference.

Afterwards, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also exchanged harsh words with the judge.

The court also accepted exemption plea of Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

On April 9, the court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz in the same case.

However, both accused had denied the charges against them, and maintained that they had saved Rs2300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.