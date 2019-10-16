Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till Oct 30

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Sharif till October 30 in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond income case, on Wednesday.

As the hearing underway, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer requested for extension in Hamza’s remand which was accepted the court.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exemption from the hearing was also approved by the accountability judge.

On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau’s headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.

In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed. To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done according to the constitution, and justice would be ensured.

Moreover, the prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of Shahbaz Sharif’s family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” he added.

The bench was further told by the NAB that in the year 2018, his assets were found to be worth Rs410 million, whereas he could not prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.