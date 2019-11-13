Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand till November 28

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended the judicial remand of t Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till November 28 in assets beyond means case, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor regarding the reference which the anti-graft watchdog was to file on the accused.

The prosecutor assured the court that the reference was under process and would be filed as soon as possible.

The politician was handed an extended remand in another case pertaining to corrupt practices in Ramzan Sugar Mills, the hearing for the case was held yesterday.