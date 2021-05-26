Court extends Javed Latif’s remand till June 2

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif till June 2.

Judicial Magistrate Sabir Hussain also ordered the investigation officer (IO) to submit challan of the case on June 2.

However, the detained PML-N leader could not be produced in the court due to fears of breach of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures. His warrants were dispatched to the court from the jail instead.

A large number of PML-N workers gathered at the court in Model Town to express their solidarity with Mian Javed Latif.

Chanting slogans of ‘Go Imran Go’, they demanded the release of the PML-N leader.

PML-N MNA Javed Latif was arrested by the CIA personnel on April 27 in provocative speeches case.

The CIA officials arrested the Nawaz League lawmaker after a session court in Lahore disposed of Javed Latif’s interim bail.

The court earlier reserved its verdict after which the PML-N MNA left the court but later Additional Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas announced the verdict after which the CIA officials arrested him.

The judge also rejected his application for bail in the cases of making provocative speeches against the state.