Court extends judicial remand of Ahad Cheema in assets case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability Court has extended judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema for 13 days, in illegal assets case, on Friday.

According to details, the NAB had filed a reference against Ahad Khan Cheema in October for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The court ordered producing Ahad Cheema in hearing of the case on January 17.

The NAB officials have said that a supplementary reference will also be filed against Ahad Cheema and the charges will be framed against him after it.

The judge ordered the NAB officials to finalize their process.

Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and has failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income, NAB officials said.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.