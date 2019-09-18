Court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz till Oct 2 Ramzan Sugar Mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability hearing Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases, has extended the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till October 2.

While talking to media persons, PML-N leader said the incumbent government has destroyed country’s economy and Pakistan is trapped in troubles. Prime Minister Imran Khan has prepared his political coffin by telling lies and taking u-turns.

It is worth mentioning here that security had been beefed up on Hamza Shahbaz’s court appearance. Roads adjacent to the accountability court had been blocked and irrelevant persons were not allowed to enter the premises.