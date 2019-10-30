Court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till Nov 13

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till November 13 in the ongoing assets beyond means inquiry, on Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was inquired from by the court regarding a formal reference against the politician.

NAB prosecutor replied that the reference was in relay and required signatures and approval from the chairman NAB.

Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan presided over proceedings for the day.

Yesterday, The hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, cousin of Hamza Shehbaz was postponed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to the absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.