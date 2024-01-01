Court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi until Sept 16

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court in Rawalpindi has extended the judicial remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case until Sept 16.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in the courtroom.

Their lawyers, including Salman Safdar, Intizar Panjotha, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Umair Maqsood were also present.

During the hearing, the defence lawyers argued that the new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was similar to the previous one and that two references with the same allegations could not be made.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the defence, argued against the new reference based on its similarity to the earlier one.

In response, the NAB prosecutor stated that the similarity between the new reference and the previous one could only be determined through the documents.

The prosecutor requested the court to obtain the judicial record of the old Toshakhana reference.

The court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, rejected the request to obtain the old judicial record.

The Accountability Court has extended the judicial remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until Sept 16.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court will hear the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on Sept 6.