Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till July 16 in Paragon Housing scam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing Paragon Housing Society case has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till July 16, on Thursday.

Local news channel reported that judge Syed Najam-ul Hassan presided over the hearing during which, the court has directed to launch proceedings to declare Nadeem Zia, Umar and Farhan Ali as proclaimed offenders.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around the court to prevent PML-N workers from disrupting law and order situation during their appearance.

Both the PML-N leaders have been accused of embezzling nearly Rs2 billion.

In all previous hearings, the defence counsel had repeatedly maintained before the court that the details of banking transactions of the last ten years had been handed over to the NAB.

Moreover, the Khawaja brothers are also accused of embezzlement in the scheme by exchanging 50 kanals of their land for 20 two-kanal plots each owned by the Paragon City.

Earlier on April 26, the NAB Lahore approved the filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption in the same case.

Earlier on Feb 2, the court had rejected a request made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for another extension in the physical remand of the Khawaja brothers in the case, and sent them on judicial remand.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society’s fraud.