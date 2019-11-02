Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till Nov 16 in narcotics case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court has extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till November 16, on Saturday.

According to reports, judge Khalid Bashir conducted the hearing. Call Data Record (CDR) of the investigation officer was submitted in the court. Rana Sanaullah’s counsels also requested the court take action over their client’s plea to hand over the seized car.

Rana Sanaullah’s wife talked to media inside the court premises and reiterated support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Fazal-ur- Rehman’s Azadi March while terming Imran Khan as selected prime minister.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had challenged trial court’s decision of not hearing heroin smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah on daily basis in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition was filed by the ANF legal director maintaining that a drug trafficking case was lodged against the PML-N leader on July 1 and the challan was timely submitted.

The ANF took the stance that the trial court, contrary to facts, rejected the plea seeking hearing on daily basis. The ANF requested the Lahore High Court to nullify the trial court’s decision and allow conducting hearing on daily basis.