Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till October 18 in drug case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Court has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till October 18, on Wednesday.

According to report, a local court of Lahore conducted hearing of the drugs recovery case today where the complainant, Azizullah, was summoned by special central judge Khalid Bashir.

The defence lawyer pleaded the court for calling up records of telephone calls of the complainant.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 18 after extending judicial remand of the politician.

Earlier, the PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on October 2, seeking bail in the drug case.

He had made an investigation officer (IO) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) respondent in his plea.

“The government has arrested me in fake drug case over criticising its policies”, Rana Sanaullah alleged in his petition submitted in the LHC.

Furthermore, he said, the delay of lodging of the FIR against him in the case, raises serious questions. He pleaded the court to order his release on the bail in the case.

In a previous hearing of the case, the ANF special court had dismissed a bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.

The court, however, had approved the bail of five co-accused in the case.

In the month of July, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.