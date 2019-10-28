Court extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail till Nov 19 in LNG case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court has extended judicial remand of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah till November 19 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal, on Monday.

According to reports, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were presented before the court by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further proceedings.

Earlier, medical board had conducted a medical examination of Abbasi at Adiala Jail and suggested to shift him to hospital due to stone in his kidney. More tests would be conducted to examine the health of the ex-premier.

Earlier on July 18, 2019, the anti-corruption watchdog had arrested Shahid Khaqan Abbasi near Thokar Niaz Baig toll plaza in connection with an ongoing investigation into the ‘illegal’ award of the LNG contract with Qatar.

The apex court on September 10, 2018 directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January 2019, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal, a subsidiary of Engro, in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.