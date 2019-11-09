Court extends Khursheed Shah’s judicial remand for 14 days

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah to jail for 14 days, in assets beyond means case, on Saturday.

PPP stalwart was presented before the court as his five-day physical remand expired today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the court to extend physical remand of the PPP stalwart for further probe in the case, however, the court, rejected NAB’s plea.

The court ordered to send Syed Khursheed Shah to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, from the last 13 days, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

The counsel of Shah in a previous hearing argued that his client being subjected to political victimization.

He claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog found no evidence against his client as the investigation is now shrunken to four plots after leveling allegations of Rs500 billion financial irregularities.

Syed Khursheed Shah was taken into custody by the NAB on September 28 over charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.