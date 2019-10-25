Court extends Maryam Nawaz judicial remand extended till Nov 8 in CSM case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries Yousaf Abbas was extended by accountability court on Friday till November 8 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing, Maryam Nawaz broke into tears while talking about the health of her father Nawaz Sharif, who is under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital after his platelet count significantly dropped.

Hearing the arguments of PML-N vice president, the court has directed the concerned authorities to submit fresh medical reports of ex-Prime Minister till 1pm for further process.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had filed a bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, requesting the court to release her on bail as her father is unwell and undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Earlier on October 15, a combined NAB investigation team had interrogated former premier Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. However, he was unable to record satisfactory answers.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.