Court extends physical remand of Khursheed Shah for 13 days

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah for another 13 days in assets beyond means case, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced PPP’s senior politician in the courtroom and sought a 15-day extension in his physical remand.

On September 21, the court remanded Shah in the accountability watchdog’s custody for nine days.

Shah, who served as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during the term of the previous government, was arrested by the bureau from Islamabad.

NAB officials had sought a 15-day remand; however, Judge Amir Ali Mahesar granted remand for nine days. The court had permitted Shah to meet his family members and get home-cooked food while in custody.

A large number of PPP workers, including his son, MPA Syed Farukkuh Shah, his son-in-law and nephew, provincial minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah, MPA Manzoor Wasan, Sukkur Mayor Arslan Islam Shaikh, and others had gathered around the courthouse during the hearing to express solidarity with the leader.

The counsel for Shah, Mukesh Kumar Karara, had argued that his client was being subjected to political vendetta.

Contrarily, the NAB counsel had argued that the inquiry was initiated against Shah for allegedly having assets beyond his known sources of income. He pointed out that Shah was arrested because he was not cooperating in the investigation.

On the other hand, the Sindh High Court had granted pre-arrest bails to Khurshid Shah’s sons – Zeerak and Farukh Shah – and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah in the assets case against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. The SHC directed NAB officials not to arrest the suspects till October 16.