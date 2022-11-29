Court extends physical remand of PTI leader Swati for four days

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): A local court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of PTI Senator and former federal minister, Azam Swati, for another four days. Senior Civil Judge Mohammad Bashir heard controversial tweets case against Swati during which FIA demanded the court to extend physical remand of PTI leader by 6 more days.

After hearing arguments, the court extended Azam Swati’s remand until December 3 and also approved his lawyer’s application exempting the PTI leader from court appearance. Judge Bashir ordered that Swati’s appearance in court be made via video link.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions. The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader. Swati had been arrested for second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

IHC adjourns hearing of Swati’s petition seeking details of FIRs registered against him: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati’s petition seeking details of cases registered against him. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Swati’s petition filed a day earlier against multiple cases registered against him and concerns of torture.

The lawyer stated that Swati was currently on physical remand with 50 cases registered against him across the country. He requested that the details of all the cases against the senator should come through the interior secretary and maintained that until all the details came forth Swati should not be handed over to anyone.

The court inquired how the interior secretary controlled the provincial inspector generals (IG)? However, petitioner’s counsel Babar Awan affirmed that the IGs were controlled by the interior secretary. The court ordered the deputy attorney general to take instructions from the home secretary. It also ordered him to investigate the claim of how the interior secretary was controlling the IGs. The court adjourned further hearing of this case till Friday.

A day earlier, Swati had approached the IHC to obtain details of the cases filed against him in Sindh and Balochistan. In a plea, Swati stated that after being handed over to the FIA on physical remand, he came to know about other cases. The plea stated that he was released on bail in another similar case. He was also subjected to the worst torture during detention, he added.

Swati said that he has reports that he could be killed and subjected to any kind of inhuman treatment in custody. When presented in court, it was found that a case had been registered in Quetta, he said, adding that cases had also been registered in various police stations of Sindh. He requested in the petition that the details of the cases registered against him be sought.

Related