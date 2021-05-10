Court extends PML-N’s Javed Latif physical remand for two days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Monday extended physical remand of PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif for two more days in a case registered against him for allegedly delivering anti-state remarks.

Police produced him before the court on completion of his previous four-day physical remand and requested that his remand be extended for further investigation.

A prosecutor stated before the court that it is yet to be investigated with whom Javed Latif hatched the conspiracy. On the other hand, the lawmaker’s lawyer opposed the remand extension plea.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict. Later, it extended the physical remand for two more days.

Jatif Latif said elected representatives’ failure to point out mistakes is a violation of the oath they take. “I will keep pointing out mistakes of people sitting in state institutions,” he vowed.

On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.