Court extends PML-N’s Latif remand for 14 days

LAHORE (TLTP): A local court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Mian Javed Latif for 14 days in a case registered against him for allegedly delivering anti-state remarks.

Police produced him before the court on completion of his physical remand. The prosecution side informed the court that the PML-N MNA’s 14-day physical remand has been completed.

Javed Latif complained to the judge about “ill treatment” meted out to him during police custody on the physical remand. His lawyers contended that the police didn’t have any evidence to corroborate treason charges against their client.

“Will court hand down capital punishment if section 302 (punishment for murder) is incorporated in an FIR?” they questioned.

The court sent the lawmaker to jail on 14-day remand and adjourned the hearing until May 26.

Earlier on April 27, Javed Latif was arrested after his bail was denied by a lower court in the anti-state remarks case. An additional district and sessions judge dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the accused, which was sought in the case related to alleged remarks against the state, its institutions and their integrity, spreading chaos and panic among people.

Latif had made a controversial comment in March which was deemed “anti-Pakistan” by the government and a case was registered against him.

Latif had said that if anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, “PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (long live Pakistan)”, unlike Zardari, who had used those words after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.