Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand till August 24 in drug case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The anti-narcotics court has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till August 24 in drug smuggling case, on Friday.

As the hearing underway, the court handed over copies of challan to former law minister of Punjab and also approved request of his accomplice for time so that he can hire a lawyer.

Meanwhile, the security personnel arrested PML-N leader s son-in-law Rana Shehryar from accountability court as he was wanted in a case filed in Faisalabad.

In the previous hearing, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had declared Rana Sanaullah guilty in the drug smuggling case.

Police personnel had also registered nine cases against four front men of the former minister in connection with the matter.

Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was arrested by the ANF for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.