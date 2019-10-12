Court extends Safdar’s bail till October 26 in scuffle with police case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader captain (rtd) Safdar till October 26 in scuffling with police case, on Saturday.

During the last hearing on September 21, the court had extended Safdar’s bail till Oct 12 (today).

Additional Sessions Judge Tajamul Shahzad had heard an application filed by Safdar for extending his bail, fearing that he might be arrested in cases against him.

The application had indicated that the police had registered a case against the petitioner for scuffling with policemen when his wife, Maryam Nawaz, was produced before an accountability court.

The application had further claimed that the case has been lodged against the petitioner, contrary to the facts, based on political grounds.

Meanwhile, police had sought more time from the court to conclude the investigation into the incident. The court had accepted the request and directed police to present the investigation report in the court.

Last month, Police had booked Safdar and 14 PML-N workers for hurling threats at policemen during the court appearance of party leaders.

According to the FIR, on the court appearance of Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz, some 15 PML-N workers, including Safdar, hurled threats at policemen and interfered in their official work. It had said Safdar snatched a baton from a policeman and tried to attack him with it.

The PML-N workers were booked under Sections 186, 147, 149 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code.