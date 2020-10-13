Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till Oct 20

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended physical remand of President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till October 20.

NAB produced Shehbaz Sharif before the accountability court (AC) of Lahore on expiry of his 14-day physical remand and requested for extension in the same.

During the last hearing, Shehbaz Sharif complained that everybody knows he is suffering to back pain form last 25 years but despite this NAB authorities deliberately place his food on ground instead of the table.

Shehbaz Sharif added that all this is happening on directions of PM Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar and warned that if his health is endangered, a case will be filed against Imran Khan and his advisor.

Earlier on September 29, accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 14-day physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif, a day after his arrest.

Accountability court judge Jawad-ul-Hassan announced the decision and ordered that Opposition Leader be presented before the court again on October 13.