Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s remand to 10 days in Ashiana housing case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing Ashiana Housing scheme scam, has extended the remand of PML-N’s president Shehbaz Sharif for further ten days, on Tuesday.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the former chief minister Punjab in the court amid tight security. Judge Najamul Hassan heard the case.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders were present in the court. A number of party workers have gathered outside the court to show support for their leader.

As the hearing underway, the NAB has requested the court to extend the remand of the former chief minister for 15 days.

Earlier on Oct 5, the NAB arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The arrest of former Punjab chief minister followed shocking revelations of ex-principal secretary to PM, Fawad Hasan Fawad, who has become an approver in the cases against Shehbaz Sharif.

On Oct 6, NAB court judge Najamul Hassan approved a 10-day physical remand for Shehbaz, directing that the former chief minister be handed over to NAB for interrogation.

At the onset of the hearing, the NAB officials argued that the former chief minister misused his authority and awarded the contract to Lahore Casa Developers unlawfully for the housing scheme.

The NAB officers argued that they need to investigate Shehbaz Sharif further as he inflicted damage on the national exchequer.

The PML-N president affirmed that he did not mint even a single penny, highlighting that Rs 75 billion were saved in the Orange Line Metro Train Project (OLMT).

