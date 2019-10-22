Court extends Zardari, Talpur’s judicial remand till Nov 12 in Money laundering case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sibling Faryal Talpur till November 12 in the money laundering through fake bank accounts case, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Justice Muhammad Bashir had presided over the hearing, and directed the concerned officials to expedite the proceedings.

In the previous hearing on Oct 15, it was revealed that Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) former director Javed Hussain had turned approver against both PPP leaders in the Park Lane Estate Company reference.

The SECP’s former director was produced in an accountability court upon expiry of his physical remand under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor had argued in the courtroom for extension in Javed’s physical remand for carrying out further investigation into the case. To which, the court had asked about the number of days the suspect had been under NAB custody. The court was told that it had been 49 days.

Subsequently, the court had rejected NAB’s request and sent Javed to jail under judicial remand.