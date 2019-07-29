Court extends Zardari’s physical remand till August 8

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 8 fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate Company cases, on Monday.

According to detail,s Justice Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing of the case.

As the hearing resumed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi prosecutor pleaded with the court to extend Zardari’s physical remand for another 10 days.

However, Zardari’s defense counsel Latif Khosa pleaded with the court to extend the remand till August 19 due to Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Bashir remarked that the remand could only be extended for 15 days at one time.