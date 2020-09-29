Court grants 14-day physical remand of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday gave a 14-day physical remand of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets beyond means and money laundering case, while adjourning the hearing till October 13.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the NAB prosecutor argued that the physical remand was required as they wanted to interrogate Shehbaz for further revelations. The PML-N president refused to answer the questions asked on the previous day with an argument that he had already told them whatever he had to say, the prosecutor added.

Acting at his own lawyer, Shehbaz questioned how he was responsible for the businesses of his sons when he had already divided the assets among them. The allegation that their assets multiplied during his tenure in government was baseless, he added and also highlighted the fact that none of the witnesses had named him.

By the Grace of God, the NAB cannot prove the baseless allegations levelled against him, Shehbaz remarked.

He asked the judge that he should give whatever remand he wanted to give and said he made the decisions during his tenure in the government while not using any drugs like charas and bhang.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz – currently imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail – could not be produced for the hearing due to his ailment. In this connection, a medical report was submitted before the accountability court judge.

Hamza Earlier, the NAB officials brought Shehbaz to the court amid tight security arrangements as a large number of charged party workers and supporters had gathered there to welcome their leader.

Talking to media persons, Shehbaz vowed that he fight the NAB-Niazi nexus till the end. Similarly, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned the reason behind the arrest, saying why the move necessary when the reference had already been filed.

On Monday, the NAB had arrested Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail plea in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Reacting to the news, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a tweet said the arrest of Shehbaz endorsed the resolution passed by the APC. Shehbaz had already announced that all decisions taken at the APC would be implemented whether he was imprisoned or not, Nawaz said, adding that no one should have the notion that they could make them surrender using such tactics.

And in Lahore, PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Shehbaz was arrested because he refused to leave his brother Nawaz Sharif and stood by him by a rock. Maryam warned that any continuation of extending support to Imran might reach a point where the state of affairs won’t be in the hands of PML-N.

The movement against the government would move ahead no matter how many arrests were made, she said. The PML-N had many options including long march, she said while answering a question posed by a journalist during a press conference at the PML-N secretariat in Lahore.

Those trying to carve out Sheen out of Noon were mourning and making the noise after their inability to get their desired result, she observed. Everyone trying to divide the PML-N had become a history, the party vice-president remarked and added that Nawaz, Shehbaz and Maryam were united like a single entity.

Maryam said Shehbaz had made it clear that the decision taken by the APC would be accepted and Nawaz’s speech was according to the Constitution. Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family, not Shehbaz, should have been arrested if there was rule of law in the country, she remarked and added that the matter would be discussed in the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) if the Supreme Court didn’t take notice of the issue.

The institutions backing Imran too should understand that Imran was an incompetent and immature person who had defamed the institutions the most, she said. Ahsan Iqbal, the party’s secretary-general, said the PML-N would stage protest across the country over the arrest and a meeting of PDM had also been convened on the issue.

Similarly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the arrest of opposition, saying, “Imran puzzled Khan by the Pakistan Democratic Movement has resorted to clever tactics. Sending notices and arresting opposition politicians is proof of Imran Khan’s bewilderment.”

The rising political temperature and instability best manifested by the arrest of Shehbaz on Monday also triggered a bloodbath at Pakistan Stock Exchange resulting in the KSE-100 Index losing over 950 points.