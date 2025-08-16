Court grants bail to nine PTI workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted bail to nine workers of Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case filed against them in connection with August 5, 2025, protest.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Amir Abbasi heard the case. The court also ordered them to furnish Rs10,000 surety bonds each.

Advocate Mirza Asim argued that the case is baseless and the first information report (FIR) was not filed on behalf of the relevant person.

Advocate Ansar Kiyani said that all the women workers also secured bails from the court in the same case.

He said that, as per the police record, nothing was recovered from any accused. Advocate Mirza Asim Baig said that police also filed another case in which the same sections were added.

Advocate Mirza Asim Baig, Ansar Kiyani, Shamsa Kiyani, and others appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.

A case is filed against PTI workers in Loi Bhar Police Station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act.