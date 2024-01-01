Court grants eight-day physical remand of Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) in Rawalpindi on Sunday granted to the police an eight-day physical remand of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a fresh Toshakhana reference.

Earlier, the AC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich had granted a six-day physical remand, which he, minutes later, enhanced to eight days.

Only half an hour ago, the court reserved verdict in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Imran and his wife Bushra moments after their release from Adiala Jail in Iddat case on Saturday.

A NAB team, headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrested them in a fresh Toshakhana case.

NAB claimed that Bushra and Imran had received gifts from Toshakhana at a nominal rate and sold them in the market at a high price when Imran Khan was the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court overturned the conviction of PTI founder and his wife in the Iddat case.

Lahore Police team reaches Adiala Jail for questioning

Also on Sunday, a nine-member team of investigators of Lahore Police again reached Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to question Imran in connection with the May 9-related cases registered against him in the city.

Members of the team were Inspector Muhammad Ali, Inspector Rana Akmal, Naveed Awan, Alam Langrial, Muhammad Malik, Inspector Rana Arham Muneer, Aslam, Ashraf, Nawaz, Iftikhar and Akram.