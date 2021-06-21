Court grants interim bail to Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar scam

LAHORE (APP): A banking offence court on Monday granted the pre-arrest interim bail to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till July 10 in connection with a sugar scam.

The court directed both to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million each to avail the relief of bail.

Earlier, the duo appeared before the duty judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas, along with their counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

The counsel argued bef-ore the court that the Fed-eral Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned Sheh-baz Sharif and Hamza She-hbaz for June 22 and June 24, respectively for investigation of cases, registered against them in connection with the sugar scam.

He submitted that the agency had leveled allegations of assets beyond means whereas the identical matter was already sub judice before a NAB court.

He submitted that the agency issued call-up notices after remaining silent for some time, which indicated mala fide. He pleaded with the court to grant pre-arrest bail to his clients, as it was feared that the FIA might arrest them.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif submitted that the FIA officials approached him for investigation in the matter, while he was in prison. He submitted that he did not have any link with the matter.

Subsequently, the court granted pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till July 10, and restrained the agency from arresting them.

The court also sought record of the cases from the FIA.

Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.