Court in Moscow arrests American citizen on charges of pedophilia

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Savelovsky Court of Moscow has arrested an American on charges of sexual abuse of his children, court spokeswoman Maria told RIA Novosti.

“The court, at the request of the investigation, chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for David Barnes,” she said.

Mikhailova clarified that he was charged with two episodes of crimes under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sexual assault against a person under the age of fourteen). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years. The term of arrest is set until March 13, the defense has three days to appeal against it in the Moscow City Court.

According to a RIA No-vosti source in law enforcement agencies, a Russian ex-wife wrote a statement against him. According to her, an American, while in the city of Houston, sexually harassed his two sons – born in 2010 and 2014. The man committed alleged crimes against a boy born in 2010 in 2014-2018. With regard to another son, born in 2014, in 2017, the investigation suggests.

A US citizen was detained the day before, and a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the mentioned crimes under the article “Violent acts of a sexual nature” (132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Now, the interlocutor of RIA Novosti added, the children live with their mother in Moscow , she is divorced from her husband. He came to the children recently on a tourist visa, the source said.

On the territory of Russia, Barnes is deprived of parental rights, and in the United States he has the status of a guardian, the so-urce said. The agency does not currently have comments from the investigation and the US embassy.