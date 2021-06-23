Court indicts Saleem Mandviwala in graft case

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday indicted former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and other accused in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Kidney Hills’ plots.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accoun-tability Bureau (NAB) against Mandviwala and others.

NAB prosecutor Wase-em Javed, Investigation officer Mudassir Hussain, accused Saleem Mandvi-wala, Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others appeared before the court.

The court read out the charges against the accused and ordered to share the copies of charge sheet with them.

The accused, however, denied the charges against them to this the court directed the prosecution to present its evidence.

The court summoned two prosecution witnesses including Nisar Magsi and Sheikh Kamal for testimony and adjourned the case till July 13.

Saleem Mandviwala was alleged to have facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government plots to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed.

According to the National Accountability Bureau reference, Haroon received huge sums of money from fake accounts in exchange for the plots.

He prepared backdated files of the plots and then Mandviwala assisted him in selling them to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

National Accountability Bureau alleged that Saleem Mandviwala and Ejaz Haroon received Rs140 million through fake accounts.

From his share, Mandviwala first bought a plot in the name of ‘benami’ person.

Later he sold the plot and bought shares of Mangla View in the name of another front man.