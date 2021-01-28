Court indicts Shakil in illegal land allotment reference

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Thursday indicted Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and two others in an illegal land allotment reference.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings wherein Mir Shakil, former Lahore Development Auth-ority director general Hu-mayun Faiz, former Dire-ctor Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed also appeared.

The court indicted Mir Shakil and two other accused in the reference, filed by the NAB during the brief proceedings.

However, all the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court directed the bureau to produce its witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till February 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also nominated as an accused in the reference, and the court had issued his perpetual arrest warrants after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case. The bureau had also completed process for attachment of assets, owned by Nawaz Sharif.

NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Shakil, Nawaz Sharif, former LDA DG Humayun, former Director Land Develo-pment Mian Bashir had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5m reference.