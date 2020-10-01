Court initiates process to declare Nawaz proclaimed offender

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Thursday initiated process to declare former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in an illegal plot allotment reference.

The court sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in this regard.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings wherein Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-rehman was also produced.

The NAB investigation officer submitted a report about arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif and stated that the warrants had been executed through the Pakistani High Commission in London. He further submitted that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately evading court proceedings.

He requested the court to initiate proceedings to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender.

At this, the court initiated process to declare Na-waz Sharif as proclaimed offender and sought a report from the bureau.

The court, adjouning further hearing till October 15, extended judicial remand of Mir Shakil.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif and ordered to get them executed through the Ministery of Foreign Affairs.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, Nawaz Sharif, former LDA DG Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town, Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.