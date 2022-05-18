Court issues arrest warrants against Dar

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again issued permanent arrest-warrants against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a reference for holding assets beyond sources of income.

The court also postponed the judgment on the acquittal plea of three accused in the same reference and conditioned it with the arrest of ex-finance minister.

AC-I Judge Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and defence lawyers appeared before the court during this day hearing.

The court stated that the proceeding on the reference couldn’t be progressed until the arrest of Ishaq Dar. The three co-accused including former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood had challenged the reference under NAB amendment Ordinance. The three co-accused had been the directors of Ishaq Dar’s Hajveri Trust.

The court had declared Ishaq Dar as an absconder on December 11, 2017 after he continuously failed to appear before the trial court due to his prolong stay in London.

