Court issues arrest warrants for Azam Swati

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad Thursday rejected the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati for exemption from personal appearance and issued his bailable arrest warrants in the case of controversial tweets, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The special court (central) judge directed Azam Swati to submit Rs50,000 as surety bonds for bail and summoned him on May 30 next for indictment.

“The PTI leaders are being arrested from outside the court. Azam Swati was supposed to appear in the court today, but he is present at Zaman Park,” lawyer Sohail Khan told the court.

“Azam Swati could not be contacted since 8pm yesterday. Police had reached Zaman Park yesterday evening. Azam Swati is residing in Zaman Park along with Imran Khan,” he added.

“Has Azam Swati taken protective bail from the court? He was summoned by the court several times for indictment, but he did not show up,” Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi questioned.

“Azam Swati did not appear in court despite the undertaking. His non-bailable arrest warrant should be issued,” the prosecutor pleaded with the court.