Court issues bailable arrest warrant for Omar Ayub in protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, in connection with a case related to the October 4 protest.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing of the case, which was registered at the Shahzad Town Police Station following a protest held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on October 4.

The court issued the warrant after Omar Ayub failed to appear before the court during the proceedings.

In addition to issuing the bailable arrest warrant, the court also ordered the confiscation of bail bonds of all other PTI workers who were absent during the hearing.

Meanwhile, the court accepted an application for exemption from personal appearance filed by senior PTI leader Azam Khan Swati.

The ATC has adjourned further proceedings in the case until July 30.