Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran, other party leaders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were also issued for PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant at the request of the investigating officer.

The cases against the accused were registered in the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations of Lahore.

Courtesy: (Geonews)