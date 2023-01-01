Court issues warrant of 10 cops in murder case

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Alamgir Shah issued Non-bailable Arrest Warrant of 10 policemen including two Station House Officers (SHOs) for disobeying court’s order in murder case, on Thursday.

During hearing honorable court was informed that SHOs namely Imtiaz and Ijaz Nabi along with police personnel Mumtaz, Umar Rehman, Sher Rehman, Noor Muhammad, Riaz, Zahid and Amjad did not appear before trial court.

According to prosecution the policemen are witness in murder case while didn’t appeared before court. AD&SJ Alamgir Shah has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of ten policemen and ordered to produced before court as witness while adjourned further hearing till 20th May.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Peshawar issued non-bailable arrest warrant of two witnesses in Muzarabah scam Reference while adjourned further hearing till 30th April. During hearing of Muzarabah scam, Accountability Court Peshawar was informed that witnesses didn’t appeared before court.

However, Accountability Court Peshawar Judge has issued non-bailable warrant of Managers of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) Hayatabad Branch and Manager NIB Saddar Branch for didn’t complying court’s orders.