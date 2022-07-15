Court issues warrants of two persons

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Accountability Court Peshawar Judge Shahid Khan has issued bail-able arrest warrants of two persons in separate references due to absence from court, on Friday.

Accountability Court Peshawar has issued arrest warrant of controller DI Khan Board Amanullah due to absence from court in Professor Abdur Rahim’s reference regarding incorrect marking.

The statement did not recorded due to absence of former controller Amanullah while Accountability court issued bail-able arrest’s warrant and directed produce him on 8th August before court. Moreover, Accountability Court also issued bail-able arrest’s warrant of Saif-u-Din resident of Lahore, Punjab and directed to produced him on 23rd August before court.