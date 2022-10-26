Court nullifies eviction order for Rasheed’s house

RAWALPINDI (INP): The additional district and sessions judge has announced the verdict in a case related to the eviction order for Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli residence. The additional district and sessions judge accepted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Sadeeq Ahmed’s plea challenging the eviction order of the civil judge for his Lal Haveli residence.

The Rawalpindi court nullified the civil judge’s verdict and approved the plea of Sheikh Rasheed. The judge referred the case to the civil court for conducting the hearing again. Abdul Razzaq Khan Advocate appeared before the district and sessions court to represent the AML chief and his brother. He apprised the court that Lal Haveli is the personal property of Rasheed’s brother Sheikh Sadeeq and it has no connection with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Auqaf department.

The lawyer said it was a conspiracy of the incumbent government to snatch Lal Haveli on the basis of a few rooms adjacent to the building. The incumbent government was taking revengeful steps against Rasheed, he added. The civil judge dismissed the case without fulfilling the legal requirements, said Abdul Razzaq Khan. The court then approved Rasheed’s appeal against the verdict and nullified the eviction order for the Lal Haveli building. The case was referred to the civil judge for conducting its hearing again.

