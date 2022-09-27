Court orders federation to release funds for protection of riverbank

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor directed federal government to release funds for construction protection wall on riverbank at Charsadda immediately, on Tuesday.

During hearing Javeed Iqbal Gulbela Advocate, Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah, Additional Secretary Nadir Khan along with Executive Engineers of Charssada and Peshawar appeared before court. Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that floods had washed Mohmand Dam while inquired regarding contractor’s company and added who are responsible for it. It is incompetence of irrigation department because they didn’t constructed protection walls, Chief Justice observed.

However, Executive Engineer Irrigation Charsadda informed that only 700 feet areas were damage during floods while the department had already requested for release of funds for construction of 25th thousand feet protection wall on riverbank.

In the meantime, Chief Justice remarked that provincial government will only distribute only tents or have other works to do while irrigation department officials informed that bridges and protection walls were constructed for 2.5 lac cubic feet while recent flood stands at three lac 36 thousand cubic feet. Chief Justice observed that irrigation had made preparation in accordance with 2010 floods while neglecting facing more intense situation.

Moreover, Chief Justice observed that court has uphold the issue since three year but no one is interested to protect nature and added that irrigation has granted excavation sand from riverbeds which has resulted washing of everything in floods.

Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah informed that government has initiated steps on court’s order while PC1 is completed and rehabilitation protection walls are started on priority basis. Chief Justice observed that don’t stay till next season but continue works during winter. Chief Justice directed Additional Attorney General Ishfaq Daudzai to arrange funds in this regard while court shall place it in order sheet while Additional Secretary irrigation Nadir Khan informed that a conclusive meeting was held recently with federation in this regard. The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor ordered federation to arrange funds in accordance with PC1 of irrigation while adjourned further hearing.

