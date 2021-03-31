Court orders jail authorities to produce Asif on next hearing

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has observed that seemingly ‘unnecessary concession’ to accused PML-N leader Khawaja Asif by medical authorities was hindering process of law in the assets beyond means and money laundering case against him.

In a written order of March 26 proceedings, released here on Wednesday, Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan took serious note of not producing Khawaja Asif in court who is in judicial custody by the jail authorities on medical grounds.

After going through report submitted by the jail authorities, Judge Jawadul Hassan remarked that seemingly the medical authorities, particularly Medical Board of Jinnah Hospital Lahore, was extending unnecessary concession to accused Khawaja Muhammad Asif, which was stymieing the process of law,

The judge directed the medical authorities, including the medical board, to be careful in future, or else strict legal action could be taken against them.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure production of Khawaja Asif without fail on the next date of hearing. The court also ordered NAB authorities to file the challan as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till April 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif was arrested from Islamabad on December 29 by NAB authorities in connection with assets beyond means case and he was sent to jail on judicial remand on January 23.