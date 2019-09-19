Court orders to indict Zardari, Talpur on Oct 4 in fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has fixed October 4 as the date of indictment for the fake bank accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, on Thursday.

According to details, Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing.

Latif Khosa, defence counsel of Asif Zardari, complained with the court that despite of the court’s orders, an air conditioner and a fridge was not given to his client in the jail.

“You (the court) ordered to give fridge in the jail, but they gave bags containing ice,” Khosa said regretfully.

Farooq H Naek further told the court that his clients have not received copies of the reference against them.

To this, the judge asked Mr Zardari, when he came at the rostrum, whether he has received the copies.

“We have just come […] we haven’t seen the copies yet,” he responded.

The judge asked all of them to have ‘meeting’ in the next room as there was hustle and bustle in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the court ordered to indict all accused persons on the next hearing after providing them with the copies of the reference.