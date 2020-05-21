Court reinstates Ansar Aziz as Islamabad mayor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has reinstated Sheikh Ansar Aziz on the post of mayor of Federal Capital.

According to details, the notification of Ansar Aziz’s suspension has also been deferred.

Earlier on May 17, federal government had suspended Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz for 90 days over corruption charges.

Aziz was suspended “with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)”, the notification stated.

In February, a reference had been filed against the Islamabad Mayor in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.