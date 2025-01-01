Court rejects bail pleas of 22 PTI workers in Nov 26 protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the post-arrest bail applications of 22 PTI workers, who had been arrested in connection with the November 26 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Gonal pronounced the verdict.

The court had on Monday reserved the verdict on the bail applications filed by 22 PTI workers in connection with the November 26 protest.

Sardar Masroof Khan, counsel for the suspects, argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted bail to others who had been nominated in the same cases. “But these workers are being implicated in one case after the other only to victimize them,” he said, adding, “Therefore, it is requested that in the light of the IHC’s decision, the bail applications of my clients are approved as well.”

Cases had been registered against the PTI workers at Ramna Police Station of Islamabad.

Also on Monday, pronouncing a reserved verdict, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad approved post-arrest bail applications of 56 PTI workers, who had been taken into custody in the wake of the November 26 protest.

Cases were registered against them at Tarnol and Kohsar police stations of the federal capital.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain read out the verdict.