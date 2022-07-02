Court rejects interim bail of AAC Aftab

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session (AD&SJ) Peshawar Faisal Khan has rejected interim bail of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Aftab Ahmad involved in torture of senior lawyers on absence from court, on Saturday.

According to prosecution allegation placed against AAC Aftab Ahmad is that in last he has tortured senior lawyer Syed Ghufranullah Shah with the help of his guards at private petrol pump in the premises of Chamkani police station.

The video of incidents got viral on social media while lawyers had arranged protests, strikes and filed 22A petition for registration First Information Report against AAC while Aftab Ahmad has filed interim bail petition before court.

The counsel for complainant Farooq Afridi and Barrister Amirullah Chamkani submitted their Wakalat Nama while police has submitted recorded in the case before court and AAC Aftab Ahmad does not arrest due to his disappearance from court. AD&SJ has withdrew interim bail petition of AAC Aftab Ahmad due to his absence from court while AAC Aftab Ahmad was suspended from services after the incident.