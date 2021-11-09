Court rejects Trump’s request for a ban

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): A federal court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday rejected a request from lawyers for former US President Donald Trump to temporarily ban the disclosure of archival documents as part of an investigation into the storming of Congress on January 6, pending the completion of the main proceedings on the matter. The corresponding document was posted in the electronic database of the court.

The judge dismissed the request as “premature”. She stressed that anyway, she will soon make her final decision on whether these documents can in principle be disclosed. “The court intends to promptly make a decision on this issue,” she explained.

The disclosure of documents relating to the act-ions of Trump and his aides in connection with the eve-nts of January 6 and at the disposal of the US National Archives was previously requested by a special committee of the US House of Representatives, which is investigating the storming of the Capitol. Trump responded by filing a lawsuit demanding that these actions be declared illegal. Later, he also demanded that a temporary ban be imposed on the disclosure of documents while the proceedings were ongoing.

Trump supporters stor-med into the building of C-ongress on January 6 to p-revent the approval of the r-esults of the country’s presidential elections in November 2020.